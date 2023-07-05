ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $815.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.