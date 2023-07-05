Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

