ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

