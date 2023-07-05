AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AADR opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

