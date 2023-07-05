AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
NASDAQ AADR opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.
