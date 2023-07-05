AFS Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

