Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard's current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard's FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.69.

ATD stock opened at C$67.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$50.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

