Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

ALIM stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

