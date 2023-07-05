ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

ALLETE stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after acquiring an additional 487,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

