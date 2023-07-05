Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.03

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 175499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

