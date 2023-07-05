Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is HF Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.