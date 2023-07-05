AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 4.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.02. 17,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 142,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on AlTi Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $3,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth about $324,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

