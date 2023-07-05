Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

MO opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

