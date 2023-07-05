Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Ameren Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

