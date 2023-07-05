American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.61 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

