American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower stock opened at $195.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average of $203.30.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

