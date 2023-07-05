Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $349.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.70.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $335.08 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.29.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.