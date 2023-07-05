Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

