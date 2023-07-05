Analysts Offer Predictions for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transphorm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
TGAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.36.
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
