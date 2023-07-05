Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $174.50

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.44 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

