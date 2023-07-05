Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $67.33

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $4,936,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $67.01 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 304.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

