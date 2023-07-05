Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $10.00

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CURLF has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -6.11.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

