Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $12.09

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,289 shares of company stock worth $2,408,776. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

