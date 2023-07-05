Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$9.48

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.85.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.