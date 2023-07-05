Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MAIN opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

