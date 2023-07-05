Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $30.33

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. National Vision has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Free Report

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.