Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $7.47

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

