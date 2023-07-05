Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Target Price at $52.12

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.12.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $45.07 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

