Analyzing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Watts Water Technologies and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 6 0 0 2.00 Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

75.2% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 13.16% 19.77% 12.87% Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $1.98 billion 3.11 $251.50 million $7.80 23.65 Crane NXT $3.35 billion 0.94 $401.10 million $6.50 8.55

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Watts Water Technologies. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watts Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Watts Water Technologies pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane NXT pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Watts Water Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watts Water Technologies



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers, and water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself and retail chains; and wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Crane NXT



Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

