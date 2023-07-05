Analyzing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 9.63% 19.34% 5.00% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 13 23 0 2.59 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PayPal and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $97.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.09%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Dazed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Dazed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $28.08 billion 2.71 $2.42 billion $2.37 28.73 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

