Analyzing ProKidney (PROK) & Its Rivals

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 277 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProKidney to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProKidney and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1079 4098 10893 177 2.63

ProKidney currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.52%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.57%. Given ProKidney’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

ProKidney has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -22.06 ProKidney Competitors $678.43 million $88.49 million -1.86

ProKidney’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,467.03% -121.57% -42.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProKidney competitors beat ProKidney on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

