Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 270018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

