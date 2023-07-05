Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

