AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

