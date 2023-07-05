aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

LIFE opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.22. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

