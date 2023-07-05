AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 22,841 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

