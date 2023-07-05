AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 339,466 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,466 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Dropbox worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,207 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,257 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

