AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 339,466 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,466 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Dropbox worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,207 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,257 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
