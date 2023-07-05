AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,805 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.