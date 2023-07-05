AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 87,696 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,763,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.04.
Insider Activity at Etsy
Etsy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Etsy stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $149.91.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.
