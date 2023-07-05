AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.