AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 636 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

