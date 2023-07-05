AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

