AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $22.85 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103,499 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

