AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $26.31 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

