AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,781 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Financial worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

FNF stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

