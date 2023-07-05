AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $490.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.61.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

