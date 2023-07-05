AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11,030.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 513,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.