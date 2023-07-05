AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 150,000 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.