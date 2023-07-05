AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,153,158 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

