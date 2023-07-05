AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,976 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.