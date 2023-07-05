AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $153.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $167.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

